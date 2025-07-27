Leeds United have made a big new signing amid another star man leaving expected key rivals - leading to a Whites change in the bookies’ new predicted final Premier League table.

Leeds had been on the hunt for a new no 1 all summer and announced on Saturday evening that giant Brazilian keeper Lucas Perri had signed from Lyon, the 27-year-old joining on a four-year deal for a fee of €16m.

But it’s been a different story at one of United’s expected key new rivals Brentford who have lost the services of star man Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United in a £71m deal.

The Bees had already lost long serving boss Thomas Frank to Tottenham Hotspur and captain Christian Norgaard to Arsenal - the latter in a £15m deal. Speculation is also rife that another star in Yoane Wissa wants out amid interest from Newcastle United.

Wolves, another team tipped to be in the lower reaches of the division, have also lost two star men this summer in Matheus Cunha to Manchester United and Rayan Ait-Nouri to Manchester City although the Molineux outfit have brought in new players - as too have Brentford.

But the latest developments have led to a Whites change in the new predicted final Premier League table with the bookies based on the general latest title odds. Here, in reverse order, is how the oddsmakers see the final table looking based on those odds.