Incoming signing's place in Leeds United new best XI and bench with attacker arrival and forgotten man return

Published 21st Jun 2025, 15:33 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2025, 15:41 BST

An incoming signing will likely change the shape of Leeds United’s strongest XI - and bench.

Leeds United are closing in on the capture of Slovenian international centre-back Jaka Bijol as the club’s second signing of the summer which likely leads to a changed best XI - and bench after another arrival.

Leeds are heading back to the Premier League as Championship champions and the club have already secured their first new addition in German international striker Lukas Nmecha.

The 26-year-old - who began his career at Manchester City - will join the Whites on July 1 from VfL Wolfsburg as a free transfer upon his contract with the Bundesliga side expiring.

Leeds remain in the market for another striker but Nmecha’s arrival will give boss Daniel Farke a big decision to make - as will the incoming arrival of Slovenian centre-back Bijol from Udinese.

More arrivals are then expected in addition to departures but this is how we think the new best XI and bench will look once Bijol is in the building from the players currently available at boss Farke’s disposal.

Ended the season as clear first choice keeper and Whites no 1 as things stand.

1. GK: Karl Darlow

Ended the season as clear first choice keeper and Whites no 1 as things stand.

New arrival Sebastiaan Bornauw is a right-footed centre back who can play as a right back but Bogle appears pretty nailed as first choice in that position after a very impressive first season with the Whites.

2. RB: Jayden Bogle

New arrival Sebastiaan Bornauw is a right-footed centre back who can play as a right back but Bogle appears pretty nailed as first choice in that position after a very impressive first season with the Whites.

A rock at the back and likely just a case of who partners him despite the arrivals of fellow centre-backs Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw.

3. CB: Joe Rodon

A rock at the back and likely just a case of who partners him despite the arrivals of fellow centre-backs Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw.

Like all new signings, Bijol will need time to settle but it would seem likely that the towering Slovenian international would become one of United's first choice centre-backs although there is now huge strength in depth with Sebastiaan Bornauw and Struijk firmly in contention too.

4. CB: Jaka Bijol

Like all new signings, Bijol will need time to settle but it would seem likely that the towering Slovenian international would become one of United's first choice centre-backs although there is now huge strength in depth with Sebastiaan Bornauw and Struijk firmly in contention too.

The £10m new boy comes straight into the XI as clear new first choice left back - replacing the outgoing Junior Firpo.

5. LB: Gabriel Gundmundsson

The £10m new boy comes straight into the XI as clear new first choice left back - replacing the outgoing Junior Firpo.

The captain and one of the first names on the team sheet in the middle of the park.

6. CM: Ethan Ampadu

The captain and one of the first names on the team sheet in the middle of the park.

