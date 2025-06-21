Leeds United are closing in on the capture of Slovenian international centre-back Jaka Bijol as the club’s second signing of the summer which likely leads to a changed best XI - and bench after another arrival.

Leeds are heading back to the Premier League as Championship champions and the club have already secured their first new addition in German international striker Lukas Nmecha.

The 26-year-old - who began his career at Manchester City - will join the Whites on July 1 from VfL Wolfsburg as a free transfer upon his contract with the Bundesliga side expiring.

Leeds remain in the market for another striker but Nmecha’s arrival will give boss Daniel Farke a big decision to make - as will the incoming arrival of Slovenian centre-back Bijol from Udinese.

More arrivals are then expected in addition to departures but this is how we think the new best XI and bench will look once Bijol is in the building from the players currently available at boss Farke’s disposal.

GK: Karl Darlow Ended the season as clear first choice keeper and Whites no 1 as things stand.

RB: Jayden Bogle New arrival Sebastiaan Bornauw is a right-footed centre back who can play as a right back but Bogle appears pretty nailed as first choice in that position after a very impressive first season with the Whites.

CB: Joe Rodon A rock at the back and likely just a case of who partners him despite the arrivals of fellow centre-backs Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw.

CB: Jaka Bijol Like all new signings, Bijol will need time to settle but it would seem likely that the towering Slovenian international would become one of United's first choice centre-backs although there is now huge strength in depth with Sebastiaan Bornauw and Struijk firmly in contention too.

LB: Gabriel Gundmundsson The £10m new boy comes straight into the XI as clear new first choice left back - replacing the outgoing Junior Firpo.