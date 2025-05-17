Leeds United fans don’t have that long to wait until the new season fixtures are out.

Leeds United have already gone two weeks without a game - so when are the new season fixtures out and when does the new campaign get underway?

This time last year, Leeds were preparing for the Championship play-off final having hammered Norwich City 4-0 in the Thursday night semi final second leg at Elland Road.

One week later, the season ended in tears with a 1-0 defeat to Southampton in the Wembley play-off final.

Twelve months on, the Whites don’t need to worry about the play-offs this time around having sealed automatic promotion in April before adding the Championship title in the final game of the season over the first weekend in May.

Daniel Farke’s Whites have already gone a fortnight without a game and there will be huge anticipation ahead of the new season’s fixtures release upon the club’s return to the Premier League.

United’s fans now have another four and a half weeks to wait until the 2025-26 Premier League fixtures are released on Wednesday, June 18 at 9am.

There will then be an eight-and-a-half week wait until the season starts with the opening round of games taking place over the weekend beginning Friday, August 15.