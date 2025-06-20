Everton have described Nick Hammond as a 'skilled specialist' after finally confirming the former Leeds United transfer consultant's role in their new management structure.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elland Road saw the departure of CEO Angus Kinnear at the end of the season as he took charge at Bramley-Moore Dock and it was reported that Hammond would go with him to work for The Toffees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from Leeds' Premier League rivals has confirmed his part in their new team as they move away from a director of football model 'in favour of a football leadership team made up of specialists in technical development, football operations, talent ID, data analytics and player trading.'

The statement said: "Following a comprehensive recruitment process, the Club has appointed Nick Cox as Technical Director, James Smith as Director of Scouting and Recruitment, Chris Howarth to direct the Club's football strategy and analytics operations and Nick Hammond to lead the Club's player trading activity.

"Nick Hammond has forged an impressive career in coaching and recruitment since his retirement as a player in 2000. He arrives at the Club having most recently worked as a transfer consultant at both Leeds United and Newcastle United. His prior experience as a Director of Football for 13 years at Reading, Technical Director at West Brom for three years and as Head of Football Operations at Celtic gives Nick an extensive perspective on all aspects of football operations, adding to his credentials as a skilled specialist in transfer dealings."

Kinnear added: "I'm delighted with the appointments of Nick, James and Nick. Their CVs speak for themselves - they are exceptional operators, hugely respected in the game and an example of the ambition we hold as a Club in ensuring the pathways and structures in place across our football operations are of the very highest standard."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds transfer mentor

Hammond's experience and contacts were seen as vital to the recruitment work carried out by 49ers Enterprises at Leeds at the outset of their ownership era. The YEP understands that over the past year Hammond also took on a mentorship role of sorts, passing on his wisdom to Adam Underwood who was recently promoted to sporting director and is now leading on transfer deals. Both Underwood and recruitment chief Alex Davies are pitching the club to potential new signings, while manager Daniel Farke will speak to them personally later in the deal before Leeds conclude business.

Speaking after the season chairman Paraag Marathe was keen to stress that Hammond was not alone in the work done to put together a title-winning team in the summer of 2024.

"Let me clarify one thing," he said. "Nick was great, and as is Angus, who I'm sad to see leave now he crosses enemy lines. Hopefully we shut off his card key access now, but I love the guy.

“But it wasn't Nick doing everything in a vacuum last season. So that's a little bit of a misnomer to characterise it that way. I know you didn't mean to, but it was always a team effort, and it's going to continue to be a team effort, and probably even more so this season, because we are going to go from being the big fish in a little pond to a little fish in a big pond. And so we need to fight together and work together. And so all of us, those you mentioned, together, with Daniel and myself, we're going to work together to make the best decisions for the club that we can."