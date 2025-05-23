Leeds United's most valuable player ranked v best from each Premier League rival including Haaland, Isak, Saka

Leeds are entering a whole new world on their Premier League return.

Leeds United are heading back to the Premier League - where estimated player values clearly highlight the mountainous task facing the Whites.

The six teams promoted from the Championship over the past two seasons have gone straight back down - Luton Town, Burnley and Sheffield United all relegated at the end of the 2023-24 campaign followed by Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Southampton from the current competition.

Championship champions Leeds, runners-up Burnley and the winners of Saturday’s play-off final between Sheffield United and Sunderland will look to buck that trend next term.

All three teams, though, are entering a different stratosphere on the player value fronts.

Here, via CIES Football Observatory, we run through the estimated fair price value of the most valuable player at each club and where United’s ‘best’ features in that list.

Fair price: €204-258m.

1. 1st: Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Fair price: €204-258m. | AFP via Getty Images

Fair price: €100-126m.

2. 2nd: Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

Fair price: €100-126m. | Getty Images

Fair price: €96-121m.

3. 3rd: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Fair price: €96-121m. | Getty Images

Fair price: €93-117m.

4. 4th: Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

Fair price: €93-117m. | Getty Images

Fair price: €82-105m.

5. 5th: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool)

Fair price: €82-105m. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Fair price: €81-102m.

6. 6th: Alexander Isak (Newcastle United)

Fair price: €81-102m. | Getty Images

