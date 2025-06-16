Daniel Farke is taking Leeds United back to the Premier League - and doing so as one of the longest serving managers in the country’s top flight.

Leeds appointed Farke as the club’s new boss on July 4, 2023 as United prepared for life back in the Championship following the previous season’s relegation, ultimately under Sam Allardyce.

The Whites went through four managers in one season en route to going down after Jesse Marsch was sacked as Michael Skubala initially took caretaker charge.

Leeds then appointed Javi Garcia but the Spaniard did not last long and the Whites then went for Allardyce in one last ditch attempt to keep the Whites up.

It didn’t happen - but Farke’s side also failed with their objective in the following campaign, missing out on promotion in a bid that went to the play-offs but ended in tears through a 1-0 defeat to Southampton.

Leeds, though, kept the faith with their German manager who then took the club up in the ultimate style of Championship champions - just as Marcelo Bielsa did.

In sticking with Farke, it means Leeds are now heading back to the Premier League with one of the longest serving managers at their current clubs.

