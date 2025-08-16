Leeds United’s fans have had their say on where they think their team will finish.

Leeds United will finally begin their Premier League return with Monday night’s visit of Everton - and the club’s fans are in disagreement about where they think their team will finish. Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say in their new season preview with thoughts on the club’s transfer business so far, the sole disappointment and the likely relegation candidates.

DAVID WATKINS

I’ve seldom known a start to the season when I’ve been so unsure how it will go.

Pre-season has gone well, we more than matched the opposition in the games against Manchester United and Villarreal; the level of teams we’ll likely face in the Premier League. But what is our best XI?

We need to nail it down by the time we run out against Everton if we are to get straight off the mark.

The stand out players in pre-season for me have been Joel Piroe, Willy Gnonto, and Jayden Bogle and they were all certain to start I felt, until we learned of the injury to Jayden which looks likely to keep him out. That will hurt, if so, and Sam Byram would probably get the call.

Surely Lucas Perri will be in goal. Ethan Ampadu, as captain, must start, and, with several giant defenders now in the squad you’d assume he’ll anchor midfield.

Gabriel Gudmundsson looks unopposed at left-back and Dan James will be right wing, again injury permitting. Rodon and Struijk look our most likely CBs if Bornauw is out and then we have two midfield berths to fill but we have plenty of options there, albeit none is attack-minded. But, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin on board, I feel we already have enough to survive… just about!

Predicted finishing position: 14th.

KEITH INGHAM

So the 2025/26 season is here and after a tremendous Championship title-winning season, Leeds United now sit proudly in the Premier League with multiple new faces to bolster a squad that gained 100 points and scored 95 goals.

The recruitment has been lengthy and work on the defence and midfield has been a priority – a keeper, new left-back, two centre-backs, two midfielders and two strikers have been brought into Elland Road.

Only Sean Longstaff and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have Premier League experience but the rest have not, but come with impressive CV’s in other European leagues and most are over six foot. The only disappointment is that Leeds didn’t get in, so far a number 10 and winger, but maybe will before the transfer window closes.

Leeds end the first week of PL fixtures with a Monday night game with Everton and most of the newcomers will be in that first squad.

Sadly there won’t be Junior Firpo who went to Real Betis after his contract expired. The left-back became a cult hero after an impressive final season at Leeds.

I don’t think they will be relegated but I can see them ‘gurgling around the plug hole’.

It’s very hard to see the teams who will struggle apart from the teams that have been promoted.

Predicted finishing position: 16th.

NEIL GREWER

This season is all about survival and in doing so bucking the recent trend of promoted sides being relegated.

I am encouraged by the glut of recent signings who all have experience in top European leagues and, in most cases, international experience.

Further additions are still required, but apparently on the agenda. I would have liked more Premier League experience and use of the loan market but hopefully these will follow.

In order to survive, the football will be less expansive – and I will happily accept this.

We have seen a move to a 4-3-3 formation with a physically strong midfield and I expect this to continue.

One established team needs to have a poor season for Leeds to survive.

Candidates are Brentford, Wolves, Everton and even Nottingham Forest, so here’s hoping for a poor managerial appointment, loss of key players, or a crazy chairman (or a bit of each) to destabilise an established club.

Leeds must hit the ground running and a result against Everton is crucial, and possible, as Everton are still rebuilding and may well start the season poorly. A predictably manic Elland Road atmosphere will help.

Predicted finishing position: 17th.

ANDY RHODES

With the new season nearly upon us, it feels very different to the last time Leeds United were promoted to the top division.

First time around we were nervous, yet excited for that first season back. This time around, we know how tough it will be.

The money being thrown around by the likes of Liverpool is eye-watering, but all the Whites need to do is finish above three other teams in the league and, while that won’t make for an enjoyable season, it’ll be enough.

Have the 49ers signed the players to achieve that goal? Probably not yet, and while it’s easy to feel downbeat, we all know that things get moving towards the end of August.

On that basis, it’s hard to call where Leeds will finish just yet.

All three promoted sides could very easily go down for a third straight season, however, Sunderland have made some good signings and Leeds could yet pull a few rabbits out of the hat.

At the early stages of the season, the most important thing will be to get some points on the board.

Predicted finishing position: 18th.

MIKE GILL

United and Daniel Farke head back to the Promised Land after just two seasons in the wilderness.

Our last sojourn in the Premier League started like a fairytale as Marcelo Bielsa’s men ran amok, terrifying opponents and winning new friends at the same time.

The surreal atmosphere was heightened by empty stadiums and fans watching all the games on TV.

Season two was spoiled by lack of investment, and the dream died when our Godfather was fired and replaced by the super confident but delusional Jesse Marsch. Thanks mostly to Raphinha, United survived by the skin of their teeth.

Unsurprisingly, Marsh took credit for the Whites prolonged stay, but as Season three progressed, he persisted with his unsuccessful tactics, listened to nobody, and the whole debacle ended with disappointment, humiliation, and Big Sam.

So what about the coming campaign beginning with Everton at home? Steady progress has been made on the recruitment front, but as always, the really exciting, game-changing additions are still to come.

Despite the fact that promoted sides have all gone back down for the last two seasons, the average betting site is only offering 6-4 on for the Whites to survive – I’m with the bookies!

Predicted finishing position: 16th.