Transfer deadline day passed without any further Leeds United additions - so what does the club’s strongest XI and bench actually now look like?

Leeds went into the final day of the summer window having already signed ten new players this summer in Lukas Nmecha, Jaka Bijol, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Sean Longstaff, Anton Stach, Lucas Perri, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Noah Okafor and James Justin.

Daniel Farke’s newly-promoted Whites have also made a solid start to their first season back in the Premier League, Saturday’s goalless draw at home to Newcastle United taking the team’s tally to four points from three games played.

Farke, though, had continually stated the need for more quality attacking additions and warned after Saturday’s draw against the Magpies that things would be difficult for Leeds in their bid for Premier League survival if no further attackers were signed before Monday night’s 7pm deadline.

Despite a late attempt to get winger Harry Wilson from Fulham, there were ultimately no further additions.

We do, though, still think that the club’s strongest XI and bench will look different after the international break as other summer signings find their feet. Here, we run through our idea of the new strongest starting-line up and subs.

GK: Lucas Perri The new first choice keeper who already has two clean sheets under his belt.

RB: Jayden Bogle Bogle quickly established himself as new first choice right back upon joining the Whites from Sheffield United last summer and the defender has gone from strength to strength since, the 25-year-old clearly now one of the club's best players.

CB: Joe Rodon Leeds spent £15m to bring Slovenian international centre-back Jaka Bijol to the club this summer from Udinese but he's yet to really get going and Rodon, a rock at the back, is surely first choice centre half. Just a case of who partners him.

CB: Pascal Struijk Rodon and Bijol might well end up being the first choice centre-back pairing but Bijol's suspension for the Everton opener gave Struijk an opening which he has taken with both hands and it's hard to argue with two clean sheets from the first three games. Rodon and Struijk as things stand. Possibly Rodon and Bijol longer term although Struijk might take some shifting from the side.

LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson Another impressive summer signing, in for what could prove a snip at £10m from Lille. The 26-year-old Swede has quickly excelled as new first choice left back and the Whites defence looks sorted and strong.