Robbie Keane has outlined his Leeds United hope.

Former Leeds striker and then Whites assistant coach Keane is now onto his second job in management since leaving the Whites as head coach of Hungarian side Ferencvaros.

Keane, though, has also been thrilled to see his former club Leeds promoted back to the Premier League and now hopes that boss Daniel Farke is given strong financial backing this summer to re-establish the club as a top-flight presence.

Speaking to Betway, Keane declared that Leeds were definitely a team that deserved a place in the Premier League as he served up praise for the club and fanbase.

“I’m delighted for Leeds, another of my former clubs, after they won the Championship,” said Keane.

"They’re a great club with a great fanbase, and you could see that in the atmosphere at the end of the season.

"I hope Leeds will back the manager next season and it’s not going to be the case where three teams go up just to get relegated.

"Hopefully they’ve give the backing to the manager to sign some players that can keep them steady in the top flight for a couple of years, and then hopefully kick on from there.

"They’re definitely a club that deserves to be in the Premier League.”