One of Leeds United’s former promotion rivals are close to appointing their new boss.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United’s former promotion rivals Middlesbrough are close to appointing their new boss after a big decision.

Boro challenged Leeds for promotion from the Championship last season until falling away towards the end of the campaign and the club took the big decision to sack longstanding boss Michael Carrick at the start of this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Riversiders have been on the hunt for a new manager since parting ways with Carrick and the club are now set to appoint ex-Luton Town manager Rob Edwards as their new boss.

Ex-Premier League boss set to be appointed

Edwards, 42, took Luton up to the Premier League as Championship play-off winners but then suffered relegation back to the Championship in the following campaign.

With Luton then struggling upon the drop back to the second tier, Edwards left his position in January by mutual agreement.

Former Wycombe Wanderers boss Matt Bloomfield became the club’s new boss but Bloomfield was unable to keep the Hatters up as they suffered back to back relegations.