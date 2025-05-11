Ex-Leeds United boss makes overseas suggestion for Premier League return with relegated team example

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 11th May 2025, 16:23 BST
A former Leeds boss has made an overseas suggestion for the club’s Premier League return.

Ex-Whites boss Simon Grayson has made a foreign declaration in outlining a huge factor for Leeds United’s Premier League return.

Leeds are heading back to the country’s top flight after a two-year absence and will now look to buck the trend of newly-promoted sides going straight back down.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Last season’s promoted trio of Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton have all gone straight back down and Grayson believes Ipswich paid the price for not signing enough top quality from abroad.

The ex-Whites boss applauded the Tractor Boys in their recruitment of Championship players but feels signings from overseas could be key to Leeds staying up next term.

Speaking on this week’s episode of Footy Accumulators No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, Grayson said: “Recruitment is going to be huge, and it’s about getting the right types of players.

“Ipswich did a lot of recruitment of Championship players which is good.

“But you’ve still got to go and get some top quality from abroad. I don’t think Ipswich managed to do that.”

Related topics:ChampionshipSimon GraysonLeicester CitySouthamptonIpswich TownPremier League
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice