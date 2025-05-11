A former Leeds boss has made an overseas suggestion for the club’s Premier League return.

Ex-Whites boss Simon Grayson has made a foreign declaration in outlining a huge factor for Leeds United’s Premier League return.

Leeds are heading back to the country’s top flight after a two-year absence and will now look to buck the trend of newly-promoted sides going straight back down.

Last season’s promoted trio of Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton have all gone straight back down and Grayson believes Ipswich paid the price for not signing enough top quality from abroad.

The ex-Whites boss applauded the Tractor Boys in their recruitment of Championship players but feels signings from overseas could be key to Leeds staying up next term.

Speaking on this week’s episode of Footy Accumulators No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, Grayson said: “Recruitment is going to be huge, and it’s about getting the right types of players.

“Ipswich did a lot of recruitment of Championship players which is good.

“But you’ve still got to go and get some top quality from abroad. I don’t think Ipswich managed to do that.”