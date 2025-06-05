Leeds are going back to the Premier League after a two-year absence.

The Premier League have taken an official Leeds United step - leading to a new Whites position in a table reset.

Six and a half weeks have passed since Leeds sealed promotion from the Championship on Easter Monday as their 6-0 hammering of Stoke City was followed by victory for Burnley against Sheffield United.

That promotion, though, has now finally been made ‘official’ following the Premier League's Annual General Meeting where the change from 2024/25 to the 2025/26 campaign has been formalised.

The new table has now been reset - Leeds sitting 11th with the 20 clubs sorted in alphabetical order.

A statement from the Premier League read: “The 2025/26 season has officially begun.

“At the Premier League's Annual General Meeting (AGM) the change from 2024/25 to the 2025/26 campaign has been formalised.

“Following their respective promotions from the EFL Championship, Leeds United, Burnley and Sunderland can now officially state that they are part of the Premier League.

“The three clubs who were relegated - Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton - have transferred back the share certificates that gave them Premier League status, and the Premier League Board has confirmed the cancellation of these shares.

“A new share certificate for each of the promoted clubs has then been signed by the Premier League directors and company secretary. As required under company law, the three clubs have been entered into the share register.

“As a result, the confirmation of the three promoted clubs as members of the Premier League has taken place, with the League formally welcoming them by awarding them their framed share certificates.

“The Premier League table has been reset, with the 20 clubs sorted in alphabetical order, while the Premier League's social media accounts now follow those of the three promoted clubs.

“All 20 clubs can now look forward to 09:00 BST on Wednesday 18 June, when they will discover their fixtures for the 2025/26 season, with the opening match round starting on Saturday 16 August 2025.”