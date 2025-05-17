A busy Leeds star faces a quick return to action.

Leeds United star Ilia Gruev is “recharging” ahead of a quick return to action as part of a busy summer.

Bulgarian international star Gruev played every minute of United’s last six victorious games en route to the club’s promotion as Championship champions as Ethan Ampadu dropped back into defence.

United’s automatic promotion meant a much earlier end to the season than last year’s campaign which went all the way to the end of May and ultimately heartbreak in the play-off final.

Gruev, though, faces a swift return to action at the start of June with two international friendlies with Bulgaria.

The midfielder’s national side face a home clash against Cyprus on Friday, June 6 before an away fixture against Greece to played on the island of Crete on Tuesday, June 10.

In the meantime, Gruev is enjoying some well deserved rest.

Taking to his Instagram page, the 25-year-old shared a series of photos from Mallorca with the caption ‘recharging’.

Gruev made 23 appearances during the promotion-winning campaign for 1703 minutes of Championship football.

The midfielder is one of a handful of Leeds players yet to experience playing in the Premier League.