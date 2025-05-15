An ex-defender has fired a Leeds warning with a Whites must.

Former Tottenham, Aston Villa and Rangers defender Alan Hutton has issued a Leeds United warning and declared a big Whites must.

Leeds are heading back to the Premier League as Championship champions and Hutton has served up praise for United’s “absolutely brilliant” football en route to promotion under boss Daniel Farke.

Hutton, though, has declared that Leeds must now “spend big” or run the risk or run the risk of heavy punishment against top teams in the country’s top tier.

“We've seen teams in the past run away with the Championship and be absolutely brilliant and play open in expanse of football, like Leeds have scored a barrel load of goals but then really struggle.

“I think that's the way Leeds play and it works in the Championship”...

“You look at Southampton under Russell Martin, they played open expansive football and it just didn't work. I think that's the way Leeds play and it works in the Championship. You see Jayden Bogle getting forward, getting goals and assists, Junior Firpo on the other side getting forward, getting goals and assists.

“The way they play, they're open at times, but they can deal with it because they've got decent players. But I think when you go into the Premier League, you get punished.

“If you're out of position, you get punished by these top teams. They'll know that. They'll know they'll have to recruit really well. They'll need to spend money just to stay in the league.

“I think that's what you have to look at. It's not about wanting to finish in the top 10. Let's consolidate the Premier League and continue to build year on year. And I think that's something they'll have to look at.”