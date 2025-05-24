Leeds United's former promotion rivals to appoint young European manager as new boss on three-year deal
Leeds United’s relegated former promotion rivals Southampton are set to appoint a young European manager as their new boss on a three-year deal.
Southampton denied Leeds an immediate return to the Premier League upon the club’s relegation by defeating the Whites in last May’s Championship play-off final as both teams fell short in their automatic promotion bids.
Saints, though, sacked Russell Martin in December with the team struggling and eventually appointed Ivan Juric as Martin’s successor.
Juric was unable to save the Saints from relegation, after which it was announced that Juric would also be leaving the club.
Southampton have been on the hunt for a new manager since and Sky Sports are now reporting that 32-year-old ex-Lens manager Will Still has signed a new three-year deal to become the club’s new boss.
