Big changes in Leeds United relegation odds vs rivals after Burnley, Sunderland, Wolves, West Ham starts

Lee Sobot
Leeds United writer

Published 18th Aug 2025, 10:49 BST

There have already been big changes to Leeds United’s relegation odds versus expected key rivals.

Leeds United haven’t even started yet - but there have already been big changes in the club’s relegation odds versus expected key rivals.

Daniel Farke’s newly-promoted Whites will begin their new campaign with Monday night’s home clash against Everton as the Whites and Toffees are the last two teams to play over the opening weekend.

In the meantime, the teams expected to emerge as United’s key new rivals have experienced very contrasting fortunes from their opening games.

Fellow Premier League new boys Burnley and Sunderland were both in action on Saturday afternoon but whereas Burnley were brushed aside 3-0 at Tottenham Hotspur, Sunderland impressed in winning by the same score at home to a disappointing West Ham.

Wolves, meanwhile, were blitzed 4-0 by Manchester City at Molineux whilst Brentford then suffered a 3-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest the following day. Even after just one game played, it’s already led to big changes in the relegation odds and the predicted final table based on those odds.

Here, in reverse order, is the full new run down as Farke’s Whites await the visit of the Toffees.

Relegation odds: 1500-1.

1. 1st: Liverpool

Relegation odds: 1500-1. | Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Relegation odds: 1000-1.

2. 2nd: Arsenal

Relegation odds: 1000-1. | Getty Images

Relegation odds: 200-1.

3. 3rd: Chelsea

Relegation odds: 200-1. | Getty Images

Relegation odds: 200-1.

4. 4th: Newcastle United

Relegation odds: 200-1. | Getty Images

Relegation odds: 150-1.

5. 5th: Tottenham Hotspur

Relegation odds: 150-1. | Getty Images

Relegation odds: 150-1.

6. 6th: Aston Villa

Relegation odds: 150-1. | Getty Images

