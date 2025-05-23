New doubt is emerging on who joins Leeds and Burnley in their survival battle.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initial goal is clear for Leeds United and Burnley - and new doubt is now emerging as to who will be joining them.

Leeds and Burnley sealed their places in next season’s Premier League with two games still remaining in eventually pulling well clear in the Championship’s two automatic promotion places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At a time when the last six promoted teams have all gone straight back down, surviving the first season back in the country’s top flight is clearly the very difficult first port of call.

The Whites and Blades are about to find out who joins them from the play-offs and the bookmakers now think Sunderland have a reasonable chance of serving up one last twist to become the third team to first and foremost bid for Premier League survival next term.

Chris Wilder’s Blades face Sunderland on Saturday afternoon in a 3pm kick-off at Wembley in the Championship play-off final.

The Blades finished a whopping 14 points clear of fourth-placed finishers Sunderland in the regular Championship season but that is not particularly reflected in the very latest betting, albeit Sheffield United are favourites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is, though, not a huge amount in it, Wilder’s men odds on at 4-6 to book their place in the Premier League but Sunderland not completely unfancied at 6-5.

In the 90-minute market, Sheffield United are around 11-8 favourites with Sunderland available at 5-2. The draw, meanwhile, is on offer at 21-20.