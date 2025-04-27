Big changes in Leeds United's strongest XI and bench for the Premier League - as things stand

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 27th Apr 2025, 12:21 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2025, 12:26 BST

Leeds United are heading back to the Premier League after a two-year absence.

Leeds United are heading back to the Premier League - facing clubs whose squads are worth staggering amounts of money.

United’s summer transfer activity will likely be key as to how the Whites fare in their first season back in the top flight. But how does the club’s best XI and bench look as things stand?

Here, providing the base from which Leeds can build from, we run through the likely strongest team and bench when everybody is available and fit - as things stand for the opening weekend of the season.

There are big changes even in that from the team that is finishing the Championship campaign.

Ending the season as first choice between the sticks, solid as a rock since coming into the side. Fascinating to see what happens on the keeper front.

1. GK: Karl Darlow

Ending the season as first choice between the sticks, solid as a rock since coming into the side. Fascinating to see what happens on the keeper front. | Rhianna Chadwick/PA Wire

Photo Sales
A very impressive signing, streets ahead as first choice right back and a man with plenty of Premier League experience already, despite being just 24 years old.

2. RB: Jayden Bogle

A very impressive signing, streets ahead as first choice right back and a man with plenty of Premier League experience already, despite being just 24 years old. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
A colossus at the back of late and another with Premier League experience.

3. CB: Joe Rodon

A colossus at the back of late and another with Premier League experience. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Ending the season injured but Struijk and Rodon is the clear first choice centre-back pairing, albeit Ethan Ampadu often looks impressive when dropping back into defence.

4. CB: Pascal Struijk

Ending the season injured but Struijk and Rodon is the clear first choice centre-back pairing, albeit Ethan Ampadu often looks impressive when dropping back into defence. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Junior Firpo is clearly Leeds United's first choice left back and the defender hopes to get another crack at the Premier League but the fact remains that the 28-year-old's contract runs out this summer. Should he sign a new deal he is the clear pick but with Sam Byram's deal also up this summer, Wober would technically be the call 'as things stand'.

5. LB: Max Wober

Junior Firpo is clearly Leeds United's first choice left back and the defender hopes to get another crack at the Premier League but the fact remains that the 28-year-old's contract runs out this summer. Should he sign a new deal he is the clear pick but with Sam Byram's deal also up this summer, Wober would technically be the call 'as things stand'. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The captain who has had a fine first season skippering the Whites.

6. CM: Ethan Ampadu

The captain who has had a fine first season skippering the Whites. | Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeagueChampionship
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice