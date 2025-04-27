Leeds United are heading back to the Premier League - facing clubs whose squads are worth staggering amounts of money.
United’s summer transfer activity will likely be key as to how the Whites fare in their first season back in the top flight. But how does the club’s best XI and bench look as things stand?
Here, providing the base from which Leeds can build from, we run through the likely strongest team and bench when everybody is available and fit - as things stand for the opening weekend of the season.
There are big changes even in that from the team that is finishing the Championship campaign.
1. GK: Karl Darlow
Ending the season as first choice between the sticks, solid as a rock since coming into the side. Fascinating to see what happens on the keeper front. | Rhianna Chadwick/PA Wire
2. RB: Jayden Bogle
A very impressive signing, streets ahead as first choice right back and a man with plenty of Premier League experience already, despite being just 24 years old. | Getty Images
3. CB: Joe Rodon
A colossus at the back of late and another with Premier League experience. | Getty Images
4. CB: Pascal Struijk
Ending the season injured but Struijk and Rodon is the clear first choice centre-back pairing, albeit Ethan Ampadu often looks impressive when dropping back into defence. | Getty Images
5. LB: Max Wober
Junior Firpo is clearly Leeds United's first choice left back and the defender hopes to get another crack at the Premier League but the fact remains that the 28-year-old's contract runs out this summer. Should he sign a new deal he is the clear pick but with Sam Byram's deal also up this summer, Wober would technically be the call 'as things stand'. | Getty Images
6. CM: Ethan Ampadu
The captain who has had a fine first season skippering the Whites. | Mike Egerton/PA Wire
