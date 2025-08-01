Leeds United have made alterations to their matchday playlist for the club’s Premier League return.

Leeds United have made changes to their matchday music due to the Premier League Anthem for the club’s 2025-26 top-flight return.

Upon taking their place back in the Premier League, Leeds are required to play the Premier League Anthem as the players line-up, ahead of handshakes on the pitch.

Taking place approximately 30 seconds after the players leave the tunnel, the club’s Marching On Together anthem would have needed to have been stopped to make way for the Premier League anthem.

Change made following supporter consultation

Following supporter consultation, the club have therefore revealed that for the new season, Fanfare for the Common Man will be played, along with Strings for Yasmin as the players leave the tunnel and enter the pitch, followed by the Premier League Anthem.

Upon the Premier League Anthem ending, Marching on Together will then be played in full, without any interruptions ahead of the match kicking-off.

A Leeds United statement read: “This is an identical process which fellow Premier League sides Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, who also play their club anthems in full in the same way, use.

“This change will be implemented for the first time in Saturday’s match with Villarreal at Elland Road, which will be used as a test run through. Thank you for your continued support, Marching on Together! “