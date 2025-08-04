Leeds United’s penultimate pre-season friendly has been ticked off the list with the countdown now well and truly on to the start of the club’s Premier League return.

Having returned from Germany for their training camp and two behind-closed-doors friendlies, Daniel Farke’s Whites completed another warm up game on Saturday afternoon with a 1-1 draw against Villarreal at Elland Road.

Leeds now have just one more pre-season friendly remaining before the serious stuff starts with the new season itself and opening weekend visit of Everton. Farke’s Whites also face a trip to Arsenal and home clash against Newcastle United in the first month of the campaign but a new fixture will also be added to the schedule in the Carabao Cup.

Here, including the likely dates for that cup tie, we run through the key dates of the remaining pre-season and season itself including the early TV picks and transfer window details.

1 . Final pre-season friendly: Leeds United v AC Milan in Dublin. Saturday, August 9: Leeds United v AC Milan at Aviva Stadium in Dublin (3pm).

2 . Carabao Cup first round ties (and consequently second round draw) Tuesday, August 12 and Wednesday, August 13 - Birmingham City v Sheffield United the Sky Sports game on the Wednesday night.

3 . New Premier League season first game Monday, August 18: Leeds United v Everton (8pm kick-off for live coverage on Sky Sports).

4 . First away game Saturday, August 23: Arsenal v Leeds United (now a 5.30pm kick-off for live coverage on Sky Sports).

5 . Extra August game: Carabao Cup second round (Leeds enter in this round). Tuesday, August 26 or Wednesday, August 27.