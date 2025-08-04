TV picks, 6 confirmed fixtures, Carabao Cup draw and extra August game in Leeds United new season key dates

Leeds United are now just two weeks away from beginning their Premier League return.

Leeds United’s penultimate pre-season friendly has been ticked off the list with the countdown now well and truly on to the start of the club’s Premier League return.

Having returned from Germany for their training camp and two behind-closed-doors friendlies, Daniel Farke’s Whites completed another warm up game on Saturday afternoon with a 1-1 draw against Villarreal at Elland Road.

Leeds now have just one more pre-season friendly remaining before the serious stuff starts with the new season itself and opening weekend visit of Everton. Farke’s Whites also face a trip to Arsenal and home clash against Newcastle United in the first month of the campaign but a new fixture will also be added to the schedule in the Carabao Cup.

Here, including the likely dates for that cup tie, we run through the key dates of the remaining pre-season and season itself including the early TV picks and transfer window details.

1. Final pre-season friendly: Leeds United v AC Milan in Dublin.

Saturday, August 9: Leeds United v AC Milan at Aviva Stadium in Dublin (3pm).

2. Carabao Cup first round ties (and consequently second round draw)

3. New Premier League season first game

4. First away game

5. Extra August game: Carabao Cup second round (Leeds enter in this round).

6. Final game before September international break

