Second big star set to leave new Leeds United rivals as giants circle and big guns eye £60m striker
Leeds United’s new Premier League rivals Bournemouth look set to lose a second star man as Premier League giants circle.
The Cherries have already lost the services of centre-back Dean Huijsen who has joined Real Madrid for £50m and Liverpool are now hoping to raid the south coast side to land full-back Milos Kerkez who is valued at around £40m.
According to Sky Sports, Kerkez is understood to be keen on the move and personal terms are not expected to be a problem. The Reds are reportedly growing increasingly confident of striking a deal.
Another of United’s new top-flight rivals in Wolves could be in a similar boat with two star men departing. Star forward Matheus Cunha has already sealed a £62.5m move to Manchester United and Manchester City are now hoping to sign Cunha’s former teammate Ryan Ait-Nouri who is reportedly City’s top left back target.
And Brentford now face a battle to keep their star man Bryan Mbeumo, the Bees rejecting Manchester United’s opening offer of £55m. Brentford reportedly value Mbuemo at £60m.
Chelsea, meanwhile, have completed the signing of striker Liam Delap from former Leeds promotion rivals Ipswich Town for £30m.
