Published 5th Jun 2025, 13:06 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2025, 13:28 BST

A second star man looks likely to depart one of Leeds United’s new rivals.

Leeds United’s new Premier League rivals Bournemouth look set to lose a second star man as Premier League giants circle.

The Cherries have already lost the services of centre-back Dean Huijsen who has joined Real Madrid for £50m and Liverpool are now hoping to raid the south coast side to land full-back Milos Kerkez who is valued at around £40m.

According to Sky Sports, Kerkez is understood to be keen on the move and personal terms are not expected to be a problem. The Reds are reportedly growing increasingly confident of striking a deal.

Another of United’s new top-flight rivals in Wolves could be in a similar boat with two star men departing. Star forward Matheus Cunha has already sealed a £62.5m move to Manchester United and Manchester City are now hoping to sign Cunha’s former teammate Ryan Ait-Nouri who is reportedly City’s top left back target.

And Brentford now face a battle to keep their star man Bryan Mbeumo, the Bees rejecting Manchester United’s opening offer of £55m. Brentford reportedly value Mbuemo at £60m.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have completed the signing of striker Liam Delap from former Leeds promotion rivals Ipswich Town for £30m.

