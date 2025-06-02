Leeds United's former promotion rivals losing star striker in big Premier League transfer

Leeds United’s former promotion rivals are losing their star striker.

Leeds United’s former promotion rivals but now relegated Ipswich Town are losing their star striker in a Premier League switch.

Ipswich beat Leeds to the Championship’s second automatic promotion place of the 2023-24 campaign and the Tractor Boys then signed highly-rated young forward Liam Delap from Manchester City for £20m.

Delap proved a big hit, scoring 12 goals despite the team’s struggles, but the 22-year-old is now poised to join Chelsea for £30m on a six-year deal following Ipswich’s relegation.

Delap - who had a £30m release clause - was set to have his medical on Monday with Chelsea expected to announce the signing upon the medical being complete.

