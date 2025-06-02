Leeds United’s former promotion rivals are losing their star striker.

Leeds United’s former promotion rivals but now relegated Ipswich Town are losing their star striker in a Premier League switch.

Ipswich beat Leeds to the Championship’s second automatic promotion place of the 2023-24 campaign and the Tractor Boys then signed highly-rated young forward Liam Delap from Manchester City for £20m.

Delap proved a big hit, scoring 12 goals despite the team’s struggles, but the 22-year-old is now poised to join Chelsea for £30m on a six-year deal following Ipswich’s relegation.

Delap - who had a £30m release clause - was set to have his medical on Monday with Chelsea expected to announce the signing upon the medical being complete.