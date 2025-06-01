Expected key new Leeds rivals have lost their star man.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United’s new Premier League rivals Wolves have lost the services of their star man in a £62.5m transfer.

Brazilian attacker Matheus Cunha bagged 15 goals and six assists during the 2025-26 Premier League club and the 26-year-old soon became linked with a host of clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon the first summer transfer window opening, Cunha has now left the club to join Manchester United in a £62.5m million deal.

Cunha leaves Wolves as a club-record sale after the Red Devils met his £62.5m release clause, agreeing to a structure of payment over two years.

The bookmakers believe Wolves are the most vulnerable team of the established Premier League sides in terms of staying up.

The Molineux outfit are 7-2 fourth favourites to go down, behind Leeds, Burnley and favourites Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from Manchester United read: “Manchester United has reached agreement with Wolverhampton Wanderers for the signing of Matheus Cunha.

“The Brazilian forward’s signing is subject to visa and registration.

“The 26 year-old has 13 senior caps for Brazil, and, in his club career, has made 270 appearances and scored 72 goals in the English, Spanish, German and Swiss top flights.

“During two-and-a-half seasons at Wolves, Cunha has scored 33 goals in 92 appearances.

“Everyone at Manchester United looks forward to welcoming Matheus to Old Trafford.”