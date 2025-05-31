Boss of Leeds United's expected new key Premier League rivals eyed by European giants

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 31st May 2025, 13:30 BST
Updated 31st May 2025, 13:41 BST

European heavyweights are eyeing the boss of predicted key new Leeds rivals.

The boss of Leeds United’s predicted new key Premier League rivals is being eyed by a European giant.

Marco Silva steered Fulham to an impressive 11th-placed finish during the 2024-25 Premier League campaign and the Cottagers boss is now reportedly among the candidates being considered by Juventus for the role of head coach.

Despite their impressive 24-25 campaign, the Cottagers are prominent in the next season relegation markets with the bookmakers. Fulham are fifth favourites to go down at 5-1.

Leeds are heading back to the Premier League as Championship champions at a time when the last six teams to go up have all gone straight back down.

Nevertheless, the bookmakers believe Leeds have the best chance of surviving out of the three teams going up, Daniel Farke’s Whites third favourites for the drop at 21-20.

