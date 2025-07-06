An England youth international attacker has signed a two-year Whites deal.

England youth international attacker Harvey Vincent has signed a two-year Leeds United deal for his first professional contract with the club.

Vincent, 18, played a key role in helping Scott Gardner’s Under-21s side lift the inaugural National League Cup last season, as well as making 14 appearances in the Premier League 2.

Capped by England at under-16s level, the versatile Whites attacker has now signed his first pro deal, penning terms on a two-year contract to keep him at Elland Road until the summer of 2027.

A Leeds United spokesperson said: “Everyone at Leeds United would like to congratulate Harvey on signing a first professional contract and we look forward to seeing his continued development at Thorp Arch.”