Leeds United predicted XI gallery for Swansea City with long-awaited switch ruled out by injury

Daniel Farke has built a winning machine at Leeds United and they’re on a roll right now, so making changes to the starting XI has become a delicate operation.
By Graham Smyth
Published 12th Feb 2024, 14:13 GMT
Updated 12th Feb 2024, 14:29 GMT

Leeds are unbeaten in nine 2024 outings in all competitions, but they have won each of their last six Championship fixtures. Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Rotherham United was so comfortable, and secured so early, that Farke was able to start resting key players for a large chunk of the second half. He admitted that Tuesday’s visit to Swansea City was in his mind as he took two-goal Crysencio Summerville and Patrick Bamford off the Elland Road pitch.

The temptation will be to leave a winning side well alone, but the amount of games Leeds are having to play at present also has to be a consideration. At right-back Farke has a 17-year-old, whose involvement and physical load will be strictly monitored. Archie Gray could well be given a rest for this one, though, now that Connor Roberts has begun to settle in after a loan move from Burnley. At left-back Farke has, in Junior Firpo, a player with an extensive injury history since a move from Barcelona to Leeds. But a fresh hamstring problem for Sam Byram and a personal issue keeping Jamie Shackleton out, Farke will almost inevitably have to rely on Firpo once more. Byram had waited patiently in the wings since his return to fitness and proved, at Plymouth, that he was once again able to go for 90 minutes, but the manager revealed a new muscle injury for the full-back in the wake of the win over the Millers. That switch, which was inevitable at some stage soon, will now have to wait.

Up front, the last couple of years have been complicated, to put it mildly, for Bamford. A Saturday to Tuesday turnaround, with travel involved, will certainly give Farke some food for thought when it comes to his selection. Might he be tempted to put Joel Piroe in against his former club and give Bamford a rest? Or was the way in which the manager managed Saturday’s minutes sufficient to safeguard against fatigue and injury risk? Here’s how the YEP can see the Whites lining up against the Swans.

Leeds United's undisputed number one had another of those games on Saturday when he watches on for the most part before finding himself called into action late on. He's not conceding many goals, at all, and his position looks safe as houses. Pic: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

1. Illan Meslier

Gray was excellent again at right-back on Saturday against Rotherham United and the only reason you could see him coming out of the side is through tiredness. Maybe it's time for a rest and if so, Connor Roberts could and may well come in for a full debut. Pic: George Wood/Getty

2. Connor Roberts

The left-back has gone on a lengthy injury-free run in the Leeds team and shown his attacking prowess against Championship defences. He's Farke's only real option in the position for this game so he's got to dust himself down and go again. Pic: George Wood/Getty Images

3. Junior Firpo

A game in which he'll be desperate to play, against a former club. And with his current form, and after a relatively easy game against Rotherham, there's little reason to suspect he'll come out of the team. Pic: George Wood/Getty Images

4. Joe Rodon

A similar story to his centre-half partner, Ampadu is in fine form and it did not seem as if he had to over-exert himself on Saturday. The central defensive pairing is working pretty spectacularly for Farke. Pic: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

5. Ethan Ampadu

If it's not broke, don't fix it. The midfield has been a real source of joy for Farke of late, thanks chiefly to the way Gruev has made the position his own during Ampadu's defensive secondment. Pic: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

6. Ilia Gruev

