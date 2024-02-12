Leeds are unbeaten in nine 2024 outings in all competitions, but they have won each of their last six Championship fixtures. Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Rotherham United was so comfortable, and secured so early, that Farke was able to start resting key players for a large chunk of the second half. He admitted that Tuesday’s visit to Swansea City was in his mind as he took two-goal Crysencio Summerville and Patrick Bamford off the Elland Road pitch.

The temptation will be to leave a winning side well alone, but the amount of games Leeds are having to play at present also has to be a consideration. At right-back Farke has a 17-year-old, whose involvement and physical load will be strictly monitored. Archie Gray could well be given a rest for this one, though, now that Connor Roberts has begun to settle in after a loan move from Burnley. At left-back Farke has, in Junior Firpo, a player with an extensive injury history since a move from Barcelona to Leeds. But a fresh hamstring problem for Sam Byram and a personal issue keeping Jamie Shackleton out, Farke will almost inevitably have to rely on Firpo once more. Byram had waited patiently in the wings since his return to fitness and proved, at Plymouth, that he was once again able to go for 90 minutes, but the manager revealed a new muscle injury for the full-back in the wake of the win over the Millers. That switch, which was inevitable at some stage soon, will now have to wait.