Unless Leeds United have picked up any new problems at Thorp Arch this week then Daniel Farke’s only real selection dilemmas are expected to come at full-back when Preston North End visit.

Junior Firpo limped off during the 3-0 win at Cardiff City with a suspected dead leg and Farke is due to give an update on the left-back’s fitness when he sits down with the media on Friday afternoon to preview the Preston game. Sam Byram returned from his latest injury to come off the bench and replace Firpo as, not for the first time, their fitness issues dovetailed. If both men are fit then Farke has a big call to make because Byram has been consistently good at left-back this season, while Firpo has started to grow in influence when it comes to the Whites’ offensive game, chipping in with assists in each of the last two outings.

On the right hand side of Farke’s defence is the only other real discussion to be had when it comes to team selection, given the performance of the side last weekend in Wales and how they have been performing since the turn of the year. Archie Gray, who was excellent against the Bluebirds, had a difficult time of it against Preston at Deepdale on Boxing Day, struggling to contain Lilywhites left winger Liam Miller. Farke could put the vastly experienced full-back Byram in there, if Firpo is fit to keep his place on the left, or bring Jamie Shackleton in at right-back. Alternatively, he could continue to back Gray as he has done this consistently season and send a message to boost the teenager’s already blossoming confidence. Gray agreed a new contract at Elland Road this week and will be hoping to continue his run in the side.

Leeds’ injury absentees at Cardiff last week included Pascal Struijk, who is yet to return from a groin problem he sustained after the Preston away game, and fellow left-sided centre-back Liam Cooper who also sat out with a groin issue. The absence of the two central defenders meant Farke went with Ethan Ampadu next to Joe Rodon, playing Ilia Gruev in midfield alongside Glen Kamara. Farke called it Gruev’s best performance in a Leeds shirt so far this season and pointed out Ampadu’s wealth of experience as a central defender, after the victory. Goalkeeper Karl Darlow remains out of action with a dislocated thumb and Stuart Dallas is still in rehabilitation for an April 2022 fracture of his femur.