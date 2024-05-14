Premier League status remains possible for Farke and Leeds, whose 90-point haul was good enough only for third place and the play-offs. It’s fair to say they did not hit the post-regular season period at full tilt, having suffered bitterly disappointing defeats in the lead up to the play-offs. But a more pragmatical team selection and approach at Norwich City gave Farke what he wanted, a clean sheet and a chance to return to defensive stability in the semi-final first leg at Norwich City. And with the confidence that could and should bring, Leeds will now go into Thursday’s second leg looking to make the difference in the final third.

Attacking and scoring goals is what this Leeds team was known for, for much of the season. Their forward players have been lauded by opposition managers across the country for having star quality, Premier League quality even. But aside from that crazy game at Middlesbrough when they scored four, Farke’s forwards have found life frustrating of late. Georginio Rutter is out of form and confidence. Crysencio Summerville has been wearing the effects of a brutal season of brutal physical punishment. Joel Piroe scored against Southampton but has not looked a perfect fit for the number 9 role. And both Patrick Bamford and Daniel James, whose goal contributions have been so important, have ended the season carrying injuries. Bamford will be out for Thursday, Farke said so last week, but James came back off the bench at Carrow Road. A start is unlikely as soon as Thursday.

So Farke has a big call on his hands. Sticking with Archie Gray in an 8/10 role behind Rutter as a 9 might well help Leeds to better control Norwich’s dangerous midfield, but will it bring the possession, territory and chances Leeds will require to win through to a Wembley final? Was that simply an away day formation that he will now move away from in order to go for a more offensive profile at Elland Road? There’s Piroe waiting in the wings and Mateo Joseph too, so Farke at least has options at centre-forward. The choices at 10 feel slimmer, though, if James is not ready to start and therefore Summerville and Gnonto are required on the wing.

Connor Roberts is back from injury to bolster the full-back options and it’s possible that teenager Gray, who has been vital this season, might actually find himself out of the team on Thursday night. Here’s what the YEP predicts for the semi-final second leg team sheet.

1 . Illan Meslier It would take something wildly dramatic for Daniel Farke to change his goalkeeper at this stage, with one game standing between Leeds and Wembley. Meslier's kicking wasn't ideal on Sunday, that needs to improve sharpish. Pic: Alex Burstow/Getty Images Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales

2 . Sam Byram There's little doubt that Farke values Byram's experience, particularly after the struggles Leeds have encountered lately. Though Byram had a difficult first half, more so in possession than out of it, he improved during Sunday's game. His aerial presence is useful. There is a chance Gray could return to right-back but we think it'll be Byram. Pic: Matt McNulty/Getty Images Photo: Matt McNulty Photo Sales

3 . Junior Firpo If Leeds are going to create their way out of a recent attacking slump then Firpo might just be key, with his runs to the byline and crossing ability. He was solid against Norwich and will ideally take confidence from that to be even better on Thursday. Pic: Ed Sykes/Getty Images Photo: Ed Sykes Photo Sales

4 . Joe Rodon The Rodon-Ampadu partnership is probably the last thing Farke would be tempted to tinker with right now. Especially after a clean sheet. Rodon was solid on Sunday, too. Pic: George Wood/Getty Images Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

5 . Ethan Ampadu The captain's composure and his ability on the ball could come in very handy on Thursday night in what could become a frenetic and chaotic game. He's central to any control Leeds might hope to have. Pic: Ed Sykes/Getty Images Photo: Ed Sykes Photo Sales