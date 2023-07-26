Leeds United’s penultimate public pre-season friendly against Nottingham Forest will be another chance for Daniel Farke to road test his various combinations as the season looms.

The German leads his new side into the Championship campaign in less than two weeks, with the Cardiff City opener now large on the horizon, but a meeting with Forest will make it summer outing number four. Farke’s imprint can already be seen on some of the football Leeds have played in their public games against Manchester United and Monaco, particularly the inverting of full-backs to create extra midfield passing options and Archie Gray’s dropping into the right-back area to help progress the play.

What the Forest game, which is being played at Burton Albion’s ground, needs to represent is another step forward and another chunk of evidence that Farke’s ideas are becoming embedded in his players.

This clash is expected to come too soon for the club’s pending goalkeeper signing, Karl Darlow. He flew to America last week with Newcastle United and the two clubs have been in advanced talks over a permanent deal but it is expected to take a couple of days to get that one complete – not least because the 32-year-old is currently Stateside.

As for Forest, Jonjo Shelvey, Steve Cook and Harry Arter all featured in a young side that took on Stevenage on Wednesday afternoon so their involvement is unlikely.

Here’s a Leeds side we could reasonably expect to see take on the Tricky Trees on Thursday evening.

1 . Illan Meslier Meslier's Leeds future has been the subject of speculation for months but with no offers on the table he remains. The arrival of Darlow will make for a more interesting dynamic in the goalkeeping department, if the pair are to duke it out for that position. Photo: LUFC Photo Sales

2 . Cody Drameh It was Drameh against Manchester United and Ayling against Monaco so is it Drameh's turn again? The pair are expected to battle for the right-back berth and Farke might want to give the youngster the start against Forest. Photo: Ash Donelon Photo Sales

3 . Sam Byram Saturday at York was the first real sign that Leeds are taking a proper look at Byram and not simply letting him get fit. If he was to start against Forest it would be further evidence, but you could also see Hjelde getting the start having impressed in Firpo's absence. Photo: Clive Mason Photo Sales

4 . Pascal Struijk The youngster looked the part at right-sided centre-back on Saturday and his passing ability surely makes him a real option for Farke. If it's Struijk alongside Cooper once again at Burton, you could wonder if that's the Cardiff combination decided. Photo: PAUL ELLIS Photo Sales