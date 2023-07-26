Leeds United predicted XI for Nottingham Forest clash as Farke eyes opener and keeper move nears
The German leads his new side into the Championship campaign in less than two weeks, with the Cardiff City opener now large on the horizon, but a meeting with Forest will make it summer outing number four. Farke’s imprint can already be seen on some of the football Leeds have played in their public games against Manchester United and Monaco, particularly the inverting of full-backs to create extra midfield passing options and Archie Gray’s dropping into the right-back area to help progress the play.
What the Forest game, which is being played at Burton Albion’s ground, needs to represent is another step forward and another chunk of evidence that Farke’s ideas are becoming embedded in his players.
This clash is expected to come too soon for the club’s pending goalkeeper signing, Karl Darlow. He flew to America last week with Newcastle United and the two clubs have been in advanced talks over a permanent deal but it is expected to take a couple of days to get that one complete – not least because the 32-year-old is currently Stateside.
As for Forest, Jonjo Shelvey, Steve Cook and Harry Arter all featured in a young side that took on Stevenage on Wednesday afternoon so their involvement is unlikely.
Here’s a Leeds side we could reasonably expect to see take on the Tricky Trees on Thursday evening.