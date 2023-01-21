Leeds United host Brentford at Elland Road tomorrow and will be hoping to get their own back after the Bees recorded a 5-2 victory over the Whites earlier this season

Jesse Marsch will have close to a full complement of Leeds United players to pick from this weekend as Brentford arrive at Elland Road for a pivotal fixture in the head coach’s tenure as Whites boss. Leeds put an end to their seven-match winless run in all competitions with an emphatic victory against Cardiff City in midweek but remain winless in the Premier League since early November.

Since their 4-3 win versus AFC Bournemouth, Leeds have been defeated by Aston Villa, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, whilst recording draws against Newcastle United and West Ham. Tomorrow’s fixture against in-form Brentford will be a true test of character for this Leeds team who remain just two points above the relegation zone.

Marsch expects to select club-record signing Georginio Rutter in the matchday squad, but will only use him from the bench if the Frenchman is to make his Leeds debut. Meanwhile, Liam Cooper and Robin Koch are in line to make a return after sitting out the midweek FA Cup encounter with the Bluebirds due to minor injuries.

1. Illan Meslier The Whites' stopper is yet to miss a league game since the final day of the 2020/21 season (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2. Luke Ayling Ayling has eked out early-season starter Rasmus Kristensen to reclaim the right-back position lately (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3. Liam Cooper Captain Cooper sat out the Cardiff win in midweek but Marsch says he is back in the fold this weekend (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. Robin Koch Robin Koch also sat out the game on Wednesday but, like Cooper, returns to the squad for Brentford (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales