Leeds United predicted XI and picture gallery vs Brentford as Jesse Marsch makes Rutter forecast
Leeds United host Brentford at Elland Road tomorrow and will be hoping to get their own back after the Bees recorded a 5-2 victory over the Whites earlier this season
Jesse Marsch will have close to a full complement of Leeds United players to pick from this weekend as Brentford arrive at Elland Road for a pivotal fixture in the head coach’s tenure as Whites boss. Leeds put an end to their seven-match winless run in all competitions with an emphatic victory against Cardiff City in midweek but remain winless in the Premier League since early November.
Since their 4-3 win versus AFC Bournemouth, Leeds have been defeated by Aston Villa, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, whilst recording draws against Newcastle United and West Ham. Tomorrow’s fixture against in-form Brentford will be a true test of character for this Leeds team who remain just two points above the relegation zone.
Marsch expects to select club-record signing Georginio Rutter in the matchday squad, but will only use him from the bench if the Frenchman is to make his Leeds debut. Meanwhile, Liam Cooper and Robin Koch are in line to make a return after sitting out the midweek FA Cup encounter with the Bluebirds due to minor injuries.