Leeds United have received fresh backing ahead of the club’s Premier League return in new top-flight relegation odds from the bookies.

Leeds are heading back to the Premier League after a two-year absence at a time when the last six teams promoted from the Championship have all gone straight back down.

The bookies, though, think that one of the 2024-25 season’s promoted trio of Championship champions Leeds, runners-up Burnley and play-offs winners Sunderland will stay up.

In a fresh market of ‘number or promoted teams relegated’, two is clear favourite at 11-10 ahead of all three at 2-1. Just one team of the promoted trio to be relegated is 5-2 whilst none is a huge 20-1 chance.

In the actual relegation odds itself market, the bookies also think Leeds stand the best chance of survival from the three teams going up. Here, based on those odds, is the current predicted final 2025-26 Premier League table and who the oddsmakers think is vulnerable from the existing top-flight crop.