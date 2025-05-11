Leeds United's predicted Premier League finish v Wolves, Everton, West Ham, Man Utd and others amid owner vow

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 11th May 2025, 15:05 BST
Updated 11th May 2025, 15:23 BST

The bookies have cast a fresh Leeds verdict in next season’s final predicted Premier League table.

Leeds United’s chairman has made a strong signal of intent - but where do the bookies now think the Whites will finish on their Premier League return?

Leeds are heading back to the country’s top flight as Championship champions having pipped Burnley to the title on goal difference.

As the Whites and Clarets go up, last season’s three promoted teams of Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town have already been consigned to relegation.

It means Leeds, Burnley and whoever wins the Championship play-offs out of Sheffield United, Sunderland, Coventry City or Bristol City will have to buck the recent trend of promoted teams going straight back down upon their top-flight returns.

Whites chairman Paraag Marathe, though, has declared that Leeds will spend every penny they are allowed to in compliance with PSR in a bid to survive their first season back.

The betting markets for next season’s Premier League have now been up and running for a couple of weeks and the bookies have made slight changes from a Leeds point of view.

Here, in reverse order, is where they expect the Whites to finish out of the 19 teams confirmed for next season’s Premier League in their new predicted final table based on the very latest odds.

Odds: 21-10 favourites.

1. 1st: Liverpool

Odds: 21-10 favourites. | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Odds: 9-4 second favourites.

2. 2nd: Manchester City

Odds: 9-4 second favourites. | Getty Images

Odds: 5-2.

3. 3rd: Arsenal

Odds: 5-2. | Getty Images

Odds: 16-1.

4. 4th: Newcastle United

Odds: 16-1. | Getty Images

Odds: 22-1.

5. 5th: Chelsea

Odds: 22-1. | Getty Images

Odds: 40-1 (with two firms).

6. 6th: Aston Villa

Odds: 40-1 (with two firms). | Getty Images

