Leeds United's predicted Premier League finish vs Burnley, Wolves, Fulham, Brentford in new relegation odds

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 23rd May 2025, 15:50 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 16:50 BST

The bookies have had their first say on who is going down from next season’s Premier League.

Leeds United are heading back to the Premier League - and the bookies have now had their first say on who they think is going down with a strong Sheffield United, Sunderland forecast.

Sheffield United and Sunderland will battle it out for the final remaining place in next season’s top-flight in Saturday afternoon’s Championship play-off final at Wembley in a 3pm kick-off.

The bookies strongly believe that Chris Wilder’s Blades will seal promotion to join Leeds and Burnley in next season’s top flight from which the previous season’s promoted trio of Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Southampton are all coming back down.

The Blades are 7-10 favourites to be promoted whereas Sunderland can be backed at 5-4. Nevertheless, up until the conclusion of Saturday’s play-off final, the full composition of next season’s Premier League is not yet known.

But that hasn’t stopped the bookies now releasing a full market of relegation odds for next season’s top-flight for the first time this summer. Here, based upon those odds, is where they expect Leeds to finish.

Relegation odds: 1000-1.

1. 1st: Liverpool

Relegation odds: 1000-1. | AFP via Getty Images

Relegation odds: 1000-1.

2. 2nd: Arsenal

Relegation odds: 1000-1. | Getty Images

Relegation odds: 200-1.

3. 3rd: Newcastle United

Relegation odds: 200-1. | Getty Images

Relegation odds: 150-1.

4. 4th: Aston Villa

Relegation odds: 150-1. | Getty Images

Relegation odds: 100-1.

5. 5th: Chelsea

Relegation odds: 100-1. | Getty Images

Relegation odds: 40-1.

6. 6th: Tottenham Hotspur

Relegation odds: 40-1. | Getty Images

