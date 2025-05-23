Leeds United are heading back to the Premier League - and the bookies have now had their first say on who they think is going down with a strong Sheffield United, Sunderland forecast.

Sheffield United and Sunderland will battle it out for the final remaining place in next season’s top-flight in Saturday afternoon’s Championship play-off final at Wembley in a 3pm kick-off.

The bookies strongly believe that Chris Wilder’s Blades will seal promotion to join Leeds and Burnley in next season’s top flight from which the previous season’s promoted trio of Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Southampton are all coming back down.

The Blades are 7-10 favourites to be promoted whereas Sunderland can be backed at 5-4. Nevertheless, up until the conclusion of Saturday’s play-off final, the full composition of next season’s Premier League is not yet known.