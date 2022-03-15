Jesse Marsch's side produced an extremely disappointing display in Thursday night's clash at home to Aston Villa and a 3-0 defeat left fifth-bottom Leeds two points clear of the Premier League drop zone but there to be shot at by Everton and Burnley with their games in hand.

However, Sean Dyche's Clarets then fell to a 2-0 reverse at Brentford on Saturday and Leeds ensured they pulled five points clear of Burnley but only after a dramatic twist of events as part of a grandstand finale in Sunday's clash against Norwich City at Elland Road.

The Whites looked to have been dealt a hammer blow as Kenny McLean struck a 91st-minute equaliser for the bottom-of-the-table Canaries, cancelling out Rodrigo's 14th-minute opener.

But Leeds then went up the other end and produced an even later response themselves as Joe Gelhardt struck a 94th-minute winner to seal an epic 2-1 victory that put United four points clear of the drop zone after Watford's 2-1 win at Southampton.

Everton also lost yet again as Frank Lampard's side were beaten 1-0 by Wolves at Goodison Park and the fourth-bottom Toffees are now four points behind Leeds, albeit with three games in hand.

Second-bottom Burnley are five points behind United but have two games in hand whereas third-bottom Watford are four points adrift on the same number of games played.

Norwich remain rooted to the foot of the table, and now nine points behind the Whites who are only four points behind 15th-placed Brentford, the Canaries, Whites and Bees having all played the same amount of games.

Based on the latest odds for relegation, this is where Leeds are now predicted to finish.

