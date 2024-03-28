Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At his press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Farke reeled off a list of players doubtful for Friday's trip to Watford including international trio Willy Gnonto, Ilia Gruev and Connor Roberts. All three picked up injuries whilst representing their countries over March's break from club football, which could limit Farke's options against the Hornets.

Leeds remain without the likes of Stuart Dallas and Pascal Struijk - the latter now ruled out for the season after undergoing groin surgery. Meanwhile, Georginio Rutter is a only possibility to be involved following his own minor surgical procedure on a sports hernia.

Junior Firpo's circuitous route back from South America, where he won the second of his first two caps for the Dominican Republic in Peru, could force Farke into recalling Jamie Shackleton from the cold, although there is every chance the German sticks with his preferred left-back in 2024, despite the jet-lag Firpo may well be suffering from.