Leeds United predicted lineup vs Sheffield Wednesday as Daniel Farke considers striker shake-up
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leeds have taken 31 points from the last 33 available, while Wednesday have won five of their last six in the league, which means Friday's contest pits two of the division's most in-form sides against each other. Farke is unlikely to make wholesale changes despite the quick turnaround between fixtures as he seeks to rely on the momentum generated by continuity and rhythm in his team selection over what has been a hugely successful couple of months.
United's midfield could see the solitary change Farke possibly makes as Archie Gray returns to the starting line-up fresh-legged after sitting out the vast majority of Tuesday night's 1-0 win over Stoke City. Plenty of Farke's players have received bumps and bruises over the course of this season but remarkably, most have managed to stay fit for large parts, and no further injuries were reported in the wake of Leeds' midweek victory.
Here is the XI we anticipate Farke will name in S6 on Friday night.