Leeds’ fixture at the Riverside Stadium has the feel of a must-win game about it as the end of the season hurtles into view. Fortunately for Farke, his squad boasts a largely clean bill of health with just two confirmed absentees and one doubt for the short trip to the north-east.
Connor Roberts and Pascal Struijk are out, while Jamie Shackleton is a doubt for the contest with Michael Carrick’s side, but apart from that Farke has plenty to choose from. Few positions are more important than attack and with Leeds failing to find the net in their last two matches, may be tempted to deploy a third striking option after starts for Patrick Bamford and Joel Piroe in the No. 9.
Here is how we think Leeds will line up on Monday.
1. GK - Illan Meslier
The Whites' goalkeeper has the most clean sheets in the Championship this season.
2. RB - Archie Gray
Following defeat against Blackburn, Gray is likely to return to his berth at right-back.
3. CB - Joe Rodon
Unfortunate not to be named in the EFL Championship Team of the Year, Rodon has been a rock at the back for large parts of this season, particularly in Pascal Struijk's absence.
4. CB - Ethan Ampadu
Leeds can scarcely afford to concede needlessly on Monday night, and Ampadu's inclusion at centre-half ensures the team will be drilled at the back.
5. LB - Junior Firpo
Firpo's overlapping runs represent a considerable attacking threat for Championship defences, as well as his partnership on the left flank with Player of the Year Crysencio Summerville.
6. CM - Ilia Gruev
Gruev is yet to hit the performance levels he was at before his injury with Bulgaria, but that shouldn't stop him being named in Farke's XI.
