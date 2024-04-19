Leeds’ fixture at the Riverside Stadium has the feel of a must-win game about it as the end of the season hurtles into view. Fortunately for Farke, his squad boasts a largely clean bill of health with just two confirmed absentees and one doubt for the short trip to the north-east.

Connor Roberts and Pascal Struijk are out, while Jamie Shackleton is a doubt for the contest with Michael Carrick’s side, but apart from that Farke has plenty to choose from. Few positions are more important than attack and with Leeds failing to find the net in their last two matches, may be tempted to deploy a third striking option after starts for Patrick Bamford and Joel Piroe in the No. 9.