Leeds United manager Daniel Farke says he and his staff will make a late decision on whether to field Sam Byram for the third time in seven days, owing to the homegrown defender’s injury history.

Byram has come through the last couple of matches unscathed, aside from a few bumps and scrapes that could simply be described as an occupational hazard. The 30-year-old returned to Leeds over the summer initially on a trial basis but earned a one-year contract at his boyhood club after impressing Farke and his staff during pre-season fixtures.

Those performances have translated to the Championship and after making a number of appearances at left-back, has unofficially nailed down a starting spot on that flank, in light of Junior Firpo and Stuart Dallas’ prolonged absences. The club have monitored Byram’s minutes and workload carefully, endeavouring to limit risk factors which could potentially lead to injury and spells on the sidelines.

Farke said in his pre-match press conference that a ‘late decision’ would be taken on the full-back, whilst admitting that he will have the same group of 20 players available to him this weekend as he did in midweek against Stoke City.

Here is the YEP’s predicted line-up to face off against Huddersfield Town.

Illan Meslier - GK Not a great deal he could've done about the Struijk own goal at Stoke. He'll keep his place.

Archie Gray - RB Farke really seems to be keen on persevering with Archie at right-back, exposing him to difficult wingers and tricky opponents in a new position. All part of the process he says. Ayling and Shackleton are waiting in the wings, but every chance the teenager remains in the starting line-up.

Joe Rodon - CB Rodon and Struijk have formed a decent partnership in recent weeks. The centre-back pairing is pretty solid as it is.

Pascal Struijk - CB No change for the stand-in skipper who remains young and very capable of playing three games in seven days, especially as he didn't go away on international duty earlier this month.

Sam Byram - LB There's definitely a question mark over Byram after Farke's press conference comments, but in the absence of alternatives, he's likely to get the nod again.