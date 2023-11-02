Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Daniel Farke is expected to throw caution to the wind with his possible absentees and field those who reported knocks and niggles last weekendDaniel Farke is expected to throw caution to the wind with his possible absentees and field those who reported knocks and niggles last weekend
Leeds United predicted line-up vs Leicester City as Daniel Farke expected to gamble on trio's fitness

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke is expected to take the risk with three of his important first-team players this weekend as the Whites take on table-topping Leicester City.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 09:00 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 09:40 GMT

Leeds’ visit to the King Power Stadium represents their greatest challenge to date in 2023/24, and possibly their sternest test of the entire season. What it will mean after the dust has settled on Friday night, is that United will have played the current top two away from home with two-thirds of the campaign remaining.

Farke has swatted away suggestions that tomorrow’s fixture is a must-win for his Leeds team, but falling 17 points behind the Foxes, even at this early stage of the season, could prove an insurmountable task given the run of results Enzo Maresca’s side have been on.

Leeds were not overly concerned by the issues reported by a trio of important players following the 4-1 win over Huddersfield Town last weekend and news that all three have re-entered team training this week is a welcome boost. Crysencio Summerville, Joe Rodon and Sam Byram are expected to be selected in Farke’s line-up in the East Midlands, despite sustaining knocks and niggles last weekend. The team have had close to a full week’s recovery and, Joe Gelhardt aside, have suffered no further injuries to the group.

Here is how we think Leeds will line-up tomorrow night.

An ever-present between the sticks this season and looking to build on his five clean sheets, although it won't be easy at the King Power

1. Illan Meslier - GK

An ever-present between the sticks this season and looking to build on his five clean sheets, although it won't be easy at the King Power

Utility man Shackleton came through Saturday's win over Huddersfield with relative ease, aside from the occasional mis-step here and there. He's unlikely to drop straight back out of the XI.

2. Jamie Shackleton - RB

Utility man Shackleton came through Saturday's win over Huddersfield with relative ease, aside from the occasional mis-step here and there. He's unlikely to drop straight back out of the XI.

Struijk is growing into his role as stand-in captain

3. Pascal Struijk - CB

Struijk is growing into his role as stand-in captain

Rodon was brought off during that Huddersfield win, but has returned to team training this week suggesting the hamstring issue he felt isn't serious.

4. Joe Rodon - CB

Rodon was brought off during that Huddersfield win, but has returned to team training this week suggesting the hamstring issue he felt isn't serious.

Byram was another Farke said had reported discomfort last weekend, but again, is another who like Rodon rejoined full training.

5. Sam Byram - LB

Byram was another Farke said had reported discomfort last weekend, but again, is another who like Rodon rejoined full training.

Ampadu completed over 100 passes against the Terriers and can be expected to be involved heavily once again on Friday night.

6. Ethan Ampadu - CM

Ampadu completed over 100 passes against the Terriers and can be expected to be involved heavily once again on Friday night.

