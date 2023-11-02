Leeds United boss Daniel Farke is expected to take the risk with three of his important first-team players this weekend as the Whites take on table-topping Leicester City.

Leeds’ visit to the King Power Stadium represents their greatest challenge to date in 2023/24, and possibly their sternest test of the entire season. What it will mean after the dust has settled on Friday night, is that United will have played the current top two away from home with two-thirds of the campaign remaining.

Farke has swatted away suggestions that tomorrow’s fixture is a must-win for his Leeds team, but falling 17 points behind the Foxes, even at this early stage of the season, could prove an insurmountable task given the run of results Enzo Maresca’s side have been on.

Leeds were not overly concerned by the issues reported by a trio of important players following the 4-1 win over Huddersfield Town last weekend and news that all three have re-entered team training this week is a welcome boost. Crysencio Summerville, Joe Rodon and Sam Byram are expected to be selected in Farke’s line-up in the East Midlands, despite sustaining knocks and niggles last weekend. The team have had close to a full week’s recovery and, Joe Gelhardt aside, have suffered no further injuries to the group.

Here is how we think Leeds will line-up tomorrow night.

