Leeds United welcomed wantaway forward Willy Gnonto back into first-team training earlier this week and the Italian is in contention to feature this weekend – if Daniel Farke permits him to.
The 19-year-old submitted a transfer request on the eve of last Friday’s fixture with West Bromwich Albion, having trained away from the main group after informing Farke he did not feel he could play in previous outings versus Shrewsbury Town and Birmingham City.
This week has brought reintegration but Gnonto’s future remains uncertain. Whether he travels with the squad and plays this weekend against Ipswich Town is a decision which ultimately lies with Farke who has previously gone on record to state he will only consider players for selection if he believes they are fully committed to United.
Here is the YEP’s predicted line-up to face Ipswich at Portman Road this Saturday.
1. GK: Illan Meslier
The Frenchman hasn't been kept too busy so far this season but this weekend's table-topping opponents will surely put Leeds' No. 1 to the test (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images) Photo: Cameron Smith
2. RB: Luke Ayling
After scoring last time out, and wearing the armband in Cooper's absence through injury, it's hard to see Cody Drameh replacing the stand-in skipper (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood
3. CB: Joe Rodon
A new face in town, Joe Rodon fared reasonably well against the Baggies and can be expected to reprise his role as the right-sided centre-half this weekend. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood
4. CB: Pascal Struijk
Struijk has played every minute so far this season and looks at home in his left centre-back berth. He'll start if fit. (Pic: Danny Lawson/PA Wire) Photo: Danny Lawson