The 19-year-old submitted a transfer request on the eve of last Friday’s fixture with West Bromwich Albion, having trained away from the main group after informing Farke he did not feel he could play in previous outings versus Shrewsbury Town and Birmingham City .

This week has brought reintegration but Gnonto’s future remains uncertain. Whether he travels with the squad and plays this weekend against Ipswich Town is a decision which ultimately lies with Farke who has previously gone on record to state he will only consider players for selection if he believes they are fully committed to United.