Leeds United predicted line-up v Swansea City with changes as star returns and attacker recovers but four out

By Lee Sobot

Published 24th Nov 2024, 07:00 GMT
Leeds United will finally return to action with Sunday afternoon’s Championship clash at Swansea City – and this is how we think the Whites will line up.

Boss Daniel Farke received a massive boost ahead of the fixture with Largie Ramazani back in contention to feature after recovering from an ankle injury. Farke, though, declared at Friday’s pre-match press conference that the Belgian would only be an option from the bench. Farke also has Brenden Aaronson back available after the American attacker was unwell during the international break.

But Junior Firpo remains suspended as he serves the second-game of a three-match ban whilst Isaac Schmidt has joined club captain Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev on the injured list. A win at Swansea would send Leeds top and this is the XI that we think Farke will send out in the bid to get it.

Clear first choice keeper and a straightforward pick.

1. GK: Illan Meslier

Clear first choice keeper and a straightforward pick. Photo: Zac Goodwin

Clear first choice right back and another easy pick.

2. RB: Jayden Bogle

Clear first choice right back and another easy pick. Photo: Naomi Baker

Captain in the absence of injured skipper Ethan Ampadu and another straightforward selection at centre back, even allowing for the re-emergence of Max Wober from injury.

3. CB: Pascal Struijk

Captain in the absence of injured skipper Ethan Ampadu and another straightforward selection at centre back, even allowing for the re-emergence of Max Wober from injury. Photo: Ryan Hiscott

Quite the scare when the centre-back suffered a nasty clash of heads with teammate Mark Harris for Wales during the international break but hard-as-nails Rodon carried on in typical fashion. All set now to face his former club alongside Struijk at centre-back.

4. CB: Joe Rodon

Quite the scare when the centre-back suffered a nasty clash of heads with teammate Mark Harris for Wales during the international break but hard-as-nails Rodon carried on in typical fashion. All set now to face his former club alongside Struijk at centre-back. Photo: Lewis Storey

First choice left back Firpo remains banned for another two games and Byram looks all set to continue deputising in the position, especially with another option in Schmidt now out injured.

5. LB: Sam Byram

First choice left back Firpo remains banned for another two games and Byram looks all set to continue deputising in the position, especially with another option in Schmidt now out injured. Photo: Robbie Stephenson

What a signing he has proved and an automatic pick with centre midfielders Ampadu and Gruev still out injured.

6. CM: Ao Tanaka

What a signing he has proved and an automatic pick with centre midfielders Ampadu and Gruev still out injured. Photo: Ryan Hiscott

