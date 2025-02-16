Whites boss Daniel Farke made ten changes to his team for United’s most recent outing in Tuesday night’s clash at Watford which arrived three days on from the club’s FA Cup exit at home to Millwall. Those ten changes, though, saw Farke revert to exactly the same team that lined up for the previous midweek league clash at Coventry City, fit again centre-back Pascal Struijk dropping back to the bench as Ethan Ampadu again partnered Joe Rodon at centre-back.
The Championship wins against Watford and Coventry have kept Leeds very much in pole position in their Championship promotion and title quest, despite having dropped down to second place and behind Sheffield United. Saturday’s 1-0 win for the Blades at Luton Town saw Chris Wilder’s side leapfrog Leeds into top spot but only by a single point and with Leeds having a game in hand.
That game in hand now comes against a big automatic promotion rival in a fourth-placed Sunderland side who will line up at Elland Road sat seven points behind Farke’s Whites. The gap would have been ten points but for an awful error from keeper Illan Meslier in October’s reverse fixture at the Stadium of Light which ended in a 2-2 draw after Meslier’s late blooper. But the Frenchman has now kept six clean sheets in a row and his chance to lay a Black Cats ghost to rest is part of our predicted Whites XI for Monday night’s showdown under the Elland Road lights.
