Leeds United predicted line-up v Middlesbrough with rare start and attacking change amid new double injury blow

Boss Daniel Farke made just one change to his side for Saturday’s hosting of Derby County as injury doubt Junior Firpo started despite having taken a hit to his foot in training. Winger Manor Solomon replaced the benched Willy Gnonto as the only alteration to the XI but Farke was then forced into an early change when Firpo suffered a hamstring injury.

Max Wober was brought on as his replacement and scored the second goal in a 2-0 victory for Farke’s side, after which the Whites boss said Firpo’s injury would need to be assessed. Farke then revealed on Monday that Firpo’s hamstring injury was a serious one and that the left back was looking at four to six weeks out.

The Whites boss also revealed that right-back Jayden Bogle was a doubt to face Boro – also due to a hamstring issue – but not a serious one. But better news was delivered about Sam Byram who himself has been absent of late with a hamstring injury but has now made a very timely return to team training.

Firpo’s confirmed absence means there will be at least one change to face Boro and we think there will be a few. Tuesday night’s visit of Boro marks the second part of three games within a week and this is the XI that we think Farke will send out against Michael Carrick’s Riversiders.

LB: Max Wober Firpo's injury is clearly a huge blow but the re-emergence of Wober is something of a saving grace. The Austrian international defender is naturally a centre-back, stuck behind first choice pairing Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk on that front. But Firpo's injury has offered an opening at left back and there is no doubt that Wober is very capable in that position too - and a goal threat. His big chance to shine and the obvious replacement for Firpo, especially if Byram is needed at right back. The second change - in for Firpo - and a rare start - his first league start of the season as it would be.