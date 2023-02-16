Leeds United predicted line-up gallery v Everton with duo doubtful, change and big striker call
Caretaker boss Michael Skubala will take charge of his third Leeds United game at Premier League hosts Everton on Saturday – and this is how we think the Whites will line up.
Skubala and his caretaker management team had nine players out for last weekend’s hosting of Manchester United for which Liam Cooper, Marc Roca, Luis Sinisterra and Pascal Struijk joined Rodrigo, Stuart Dallas, Adam Forshaw, Archie Gray and Sonny Perkins on the sidelines. But Skubala will be boosted by the return of at least two of those absentees for Saturday’s Premier League showdown against the Toffees at Goodison Park.
Speaking at Thursday afternoon’s pre-match press conference, Skubala revealed that Struijk was back after concussion and that young forward Perkins was also back on the grass after a recent ankle injury.
Skubala added that the longer-term absentees remained out but that both Cooper and Roca were “touch and go” following recent knocks. Sinisterra, he said, was also close but a little bit further behind Cooper and Roca. Following the latest Whites team news, this is the Leeds XI that we think will step out at Goodison Park.