2 . RB - Luke Ayling

No debate needed at right back either despite the presence of Rasmus Kristensen waiting for his next chance. Ayling produced two excellent displays against Manchester United and the only imponderable against Everton will be whether or not he wears the captain's arm-band which would depend on whether Cooper makes it. A player who is absolutely thriving and now contracted at Leeds until the summer of 2024 upon the extension of his deal.

Photo: Michael Regan