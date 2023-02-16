News you can trust since 1890
Leeds United predicted line-up gallery v Everton with duo doubtful, change and big striker call

Caretaker boss Michael Skubala will take charge of his third Leeds United game at Premier League hosts Everton on Saturday – and this is how we think the Whites will line up.

By Lee Sobot
3 minutes ago

Skubala and his caretaker management team had nine players out for last weekend’s hosting of Manchester United for which Liam Cooper, Marc Roca, Luis Sinisterra and Pascal Struijk joined Rodrigo, Stuart Dallas, Adam Forshaw, Archie Gray and Sonny Perkins on the sidelines. But Skubala will be boosted by the return of at least two of those absentees for Saturday’s Premier League showdown against the Toffees at Goodison Park.

Speaking at Thursday afternoon’s pre-match press conference, Skubala revealed that Struijk was back after concussion and that young forward Perkins was also back on the grass after a recent ankle injury.

Skubala added that the longer-term absentees remained out but that both Cooper and Roca were “touch and go” following recent knocks. Sinisterra, he said, was also close but a little bit further behind Cooper and Roca. Following the latest Whites team news, this is the Leeds XI that we think will step out at Goodison Park.

1. GK - Illan Meslier

Skubala has some big calls to make but not in goal were the Iceman is first choice stopper by a distance.

2. RB - Luke Ayling

No debate needed at right back either despite the presence of Rasmus Kristensen waiting for his next chance. Ayling produced two excellent displays against Manchester United and the only imponderable against Everton will be whether or not he wears the captain's arm-band which would depend on whether Cooper makes it. A player who is absolutely thriving and now contracted at Leeds until the summer of 2024 upon the extension of his deal.

3. CB - Robin Koch

Skubala said Leeds would not take any risks with Cooper or Roca and there is no need to given the other options available and, at the back, the current partnership at the heart of the defence.

4. CB - Max Wober

Impressive January addition Wober could have switched to left back following the loss of Struijk for Sunday's Manchester United rematch. But keeping the Austrian at centre-back where he has looked so assured looked the right call and everything points towards the axis of Koch and Wober once more with perhaps a bench return for Cooper if he is fit.

