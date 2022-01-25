Leeds would have put themselves 13 points ahead of the Magpies with a victory in Saturday's clash against the Tyneside outfit at Elland Road but a 1-0 win for Eddie Howe's side now has them seven points behind the Whites on the same amount of games.

Newcastle are now third-bottom, one point ahead of second-bottom Watford who have a game in hand.

The Hornets sacked boss Claudio Ranieri on Monday, Roy Hodgson being brought in as the Italian's successor at Vicarage Road.

Burnley are bottom of the pile and two points behind Watford but the Clarets have games in hand on every team above them.

Sean Dyche's side have played three games less than Leeds who are ten points ahead of them in 15th place.

The Whites are three points clear of 16th-placed Everton who have played one game less and Leeds are six points ahead of fourth-bottom Norwich City who have played one game more than Bielsa's side.

The Canaries are only one point clear of the drop zone.

Based on the best available latest odds for relegation or the title, this is where Leeds are now predicted to finish and who is forecast to go down.

1st - Manchester City Odds for the title: 1-7 (long odds on favourites). Odds for relegation: N/A.

2nd - Liverpool Odds for the title: 7-1 (second favourites). Odds for relegation: N/A.

3rd - Chelsea Odds for the title: 129-1. Odds for relegation: N/A.

4th - Tottenham Hotspur Odds for the title: 500-1. Odds for relegation: N/A.