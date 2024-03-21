Leeds United predicted Championship finish compared to Leicester City, Ipswich Town and other promotion rivals

Leeds United are on course to return to the Premier League but are also locked in a Championship title battle.

Published 21st Mar 2024, 20:00 GMT

Leeds United are in excellent shape to secure one of the two automatic promotion place at the end of this 2023/24 Championship season. Over recent weeks, the Whites have significantly closed the gap on former runaway leaders Leicester City and they now lead the pack at the top of the table.

The two title rivals are currently level on points and the title race could take any twist between now and the end of the season. Bookmakers continue to change their odds based on the latest results, but what are the recent figures saying?

We've put together a predicted final Championship table based on the latest promotion and relegation odds. Take a look below at where Leeds United have been tipped to finish.

Relegation odds: 1/2000

1. 24th — Rotherham United

Relegation odds: 1/2000

Relegation odds: 4/5

2. 23rd — Huddersfield Town

Relegation odds: 4/5

Relegation odds: 10/11

3. 22nd — Sheffield Wednesday

Relegation odds: 10/11

Relegation odds: 9/5

4. 21st — Queens Park Rangers

Relegation odds: 9/5

Relegation odds: 11/5

5. 20th — Birmingham City

Relegation odds: 11/5

Relegation odds: 4/1

6. 19th — Plymouth Argyle

Relegation odds: 4/1

