Leeds United are in excellent shape to secure one of the two automatic promotion place at the end of this 2023/24 Championship season. Over recent weeks, the Whites have significantly closed the gap on former runaway leaders Leicester City and they now lead the pack at the top of the table.

The two title rivals are currently level on points and the title race could take any twist between now and the end of the season. Bookmakers continue to change their odds based on the latest results, but what are the recent figures saying?