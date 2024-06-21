Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United travel to Harrogate Town on Friday, July 19th

Leeds United have released ticket details for their upcoming pre-season friendly clash against Harrogate Town. The Whites are due to travel to the Exercise Stadium on Friday, July 19th, in what as it stands will be the club's first pre-season outing.

As such, it will be a chance for Leeds supporters to get a glimpse of how Daniel Farke's side are shaping up for the new Championship season as the club bid to bounce back from Wembley heartbreak by winning promotion to the Premier League at the second time of asking.

However, the club have only been allocated 1,024 tickets, meaning some supporters hoping to make the journey to Harrogate will be left disappointed. Leeds have confirmed that the first phase of ticket sales will commence from Monday, June 24th, at 1pm, with season ticket holders being invited to purchase tickets.

Just 24 hours later remaining tickets will be available for last season's All My Leeds Members. Adult tickets will be available to purchase for £15, while seniors, students, Armed Forces and Services members and Blue Light Card holders will be able to buy a ticket at the slightly cheaper price of £12.

Tickets for those under the age of 18 are £8 and children under 12 are £3. It should be noted that the away end at the Exercise Stadium consists of a mix of both seating and terracing with Leeds fans set to be housed in both the Barclay LED Stand and the PIB Insurance Stand.

The game is the first of two friendlies the club have confirmed so far, with Valencia set to travel to Elland Road on August 3, a week before the new Championship season gets underway. Leeds are expected to travel abroad between the two organised friendlies with details set to be confirmed in due course.

Leeds have come across Harrogate before, of course, with the most recent meeting between the two clubs coming in 2017, a pre-season game United won 4-2 thanks to goals from Kemar Roofe, Madger Gomes, Pablo Hernandez and Lee Erwin. That game took place at Thorp Arch with Leeds' last trip to the Exercise Stadium coming in pre-season 2015. Leeds and Harrogate have met in the pre-seasons of 1991, 1988 and 1986, too.