By Lee Sobot

Published 25th May 2025, 07:00 BST

A look at Leeds United’s pre-season plans, fixtures release and transfer window arrangements.

Nearly five weeks have now passed since Leeds United sealed promotion to the Premier League - and plenty of pre-season plans are now in place ahead of the club’s top-flight return.

The Championship season finally came to a complete close yesterday afternoon as Sunderland upset the applecart to defeat Sheffield United in the Wembley play-off final.

Despite finishing fourth and 14 points behind the third-placed Blades, the Black Cats will wake up this morning knowing they are heading back to the Premier League along with Championship champions Leeds and runners-up Burnley.

The Whites and Clarets, though, have already had five weeks to plan for life back in the country’s top flight.

Here, we run through the key dates of the club’s summer building up to the 2025-26 Premier League campaign as well as key dates to look for come the season itself.

Sunday, June 1: Exceptional registration period relating to the FIFA Club World Cup - but all Premier League clubs can conduct business.

1. Mini summer transfer window opens

Sunday, June 1: Exceptional registration period relating to the FIFA Club World Cup - but all Premier League clubs can conduct business.

Tuesday, June 10 (7pm).

2. Mini summer transfer window deadline day

Tuesday, June 10 (7pm).

Monday, June 16 (full summer transfer window).

3. Transfer window reopens

Monday, June 16 (full summer transfer window).

Wednesday, June 18: 9am.

4. Premier League fixtures released

Wednesday, June 18: 9am.

Monday, July 7 or Tuesday, July 8.

5. Leeds players return to pre-season training

Monday, July 7 or Tuesday, July 8.

Saturday, July 19: 3pm (local time) at the Strawberry Arena, the national stadium of Sweden.

6. Pre-season friendly: Leeds United V Manchester United (in Stockholm).

Saturday, July 19: 3pm (local time) at the Strawberry Arena, the national stadium of Sweden.

