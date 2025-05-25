Nearly five weeks have now passed since Leeds United sealed promotion to the Premier League - and plenty of pre-season plans are now in place ahead of the club’s top-flight return.
The Championship season finally came to a complete close yesterday afternoon as Sunderland upset the applecart to defeat Sheffield United in the Wembley play-off final.
Despite finishing fourth and 14 points behind the third-placed Blades, the Black Cats will wake up this morning knowing they are heading back to the Premier League along with Championship champions Leeds and runners-up Burnley.
The Whites and Clarets, though, have already had five weeks to plan for life back in the country’s top flight.
Here, we run through the key dates of the club’s summer building up to the 2025-26 Premier League campaign as well as key dates to look for come the season itself.
