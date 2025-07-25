Predicted Leeds United line-up for second friendly in Germany with keeper change & debut

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 25th Jul 2025, 13:13 BST

Leeds United play their second behind-closed-doors friendly in Germany on Saturday.

Leeds United will take in their second behind-closed-doors pre-season friendly in Germany on Saturday - and this is how we think the Whites will line up.

Daniel Farke’s Whites began their pre-season friendlies with last weekend’s goalless draw against Manchester United in Stockholm, after which it was on to Germany for a training camp and two friendlies played without fans and behind-closed-doors.

Leeds took in the first of them on Tuesday afternoon as they recorded a 4-1 victory against third tier German hosts SC Verl who were seen off by a Joel Piroe brace plus strikes from Willy Gnonto and Lukas Nmecha.

United’s second behind-closed-doors friendly takes place on Saturday - and this is how we think Leeds will line up featuring a keeper change and another Whites debut.

Lucas Perri is poised to become United's first choice keeper, the Brazilian in the final stages of completing his transfer from Lyon for €15m plus €2m in add-ons. But Perri - who was having his medical on Friday - is unlikely to get his FIFA clearance in time to play and it would seem likely that Darlow will be back in nets having only come in the 81st minute on Tuesday.

1. GK: Karl Darlow

Lucas Perri is poised to become United's first choice keeper, the Brazilian in the final stages of completing his transfer from Lyon for €15m plus €2m in add-ons. But Perri - who was having his medical on Friday - is unlikely to get his FIFA clearance in time to play and it would seem likely that Darlow will be back in nets having only come in the 81st minute on Tuesday.

Bogle was on for the second half against SC Verl and there would appear a good chance that the clear first choice right back will now have another run out in the starting line-up.

2. RB: Jayden Bogle

Bogle was on for the second half against SC Verl and there would appear a good chance that the clear first choice right back will now have another run out in the starting line-up.

In the same boat as Bogle, on for the second half on Tuesday but now likely to go back into the XI.

3. CB: Joe Rodon

In the same boat as Bogle, on for the second half on Tuesday but now likely to go back into the XI.

Farke went with Bijol and Pascal Struijk to start with against SC Verl but Bijol and Rodon looks likely to be the new first choice centre-back pairing and perhaps Farke will want the two together from the start for the second friendly.

4. CB: Jaka Bijol

Farke went with Bijol and Pascal Struijk to start with against SC Verl but Bijol and Rodon looks likely to be the new first choice centre-back pairing and perhaps Farke will want the two together from the start for the second friendly.

Sam Byram got a start in midweek but Gudmundsson has been brought in to be first choice left back and there appears no reason why he won't be back in the XI, the more minutes the merrier as he adapts to his new team.

5. LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson

Sam Byram got a start in midweek but Gudmundsson has been brought in to be first choice left back and there appears no reason why he won't be back in the XI, the more minutes the merrier as he adapts to his new team.

Here he is, the newest recruit - at least until Perri signs. New centre midfielder Stach did not his FIFA clearance in time to feature in midweek but Saturday's friendly would appear to offer the perfect chance to make his Whites debut.

6. CM: Anton Stach

Here he is, the newest recruit - at least until Perri signs. New centre midfielder Stach did not his FIFA clearance in time to feature in midweek but Saturday's friendly would appear to offer the perfect chance to make his Whites debut.

