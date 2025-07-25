1 . GK: Karl Darlow

Lucas Perri is poised to become United's first choice keeper, the Brazilian in the final stages of completing his transfer from Lyon for €15m plus €2m in add-ons. But Perri - who was having his medical on Friday - is unlikely to get his FIFA clearance in time to play and it would seem likely that Darlow will be back in nets having only come in the 81st minute on Tuesday. | Getty Images