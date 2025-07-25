Leeds United will take in their second behind-closed-doors pre-season friendly in Germany on Saturday - and this is how we think the Whites will line up.
Daniel Farke’s Whites began their pre-season friendlies with last weekend’s goalless draw against Manchester United in Stockholm, after which it was on to Germany for a training camp and two friendlies played without fans and behind-closed-doors.
Leeds took in the first of them on Tuesday afternoon as they recorded a 4-1 victory against third tier German hosts SC Verl who were seen off by a Joel Piroe brace plus strikes from Willy Gnonto and Lukas Nmecha.
United’s second behind-closed-doors friendly takes place on Saturday - and this is how we think Leeds will line up featuring a keeper change and another Whites debut.
1. GK: Karl Darlow
Lucas Perri is poised to become United's first choice keeper, the Brazilian in the final stages of completing his transfer from Lyon for €15m plus €2m in add-ons. But Perri - who was having his medical on Friday - is unlikely to get his FIFA clearance in time to play and it would seem likely that Darlow will be back in nets having only come in the 81st minute on Tuesday. | Getty Images
2. RB: Jayden Bogle
Bogle was on for the second half against SC Verl and there would appear a good chance that the clear first choice right back will now have another run out in the starting line-up. | Getty Images
3. CB: Joe Rodon
In the same boat as Bogle, on for the second half on Tuesday but now likely to go back into the XI. | Getty Images
4. CB: Jaka Bijol
Farke went with Bijol and Pascal Struijk to start with against SC Verl but Bijol and Rodon looks likely to be the new first choice centre-back pairing and perhaps Farke will want the two together from the start for the second friendly. | Getty Images
5. LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson
Sam Byram got a start in midweek but Gudmundsson has been brought in to be first choice left back and there appears no reason why he won't be back in the XI, the more minutes the merrier as he adapts to his new team. | Getty Images
6. CM: Anton Stach
Here he is, the newest recruit - at least until Perri signs. New centre midfielder Stach did not his FIFA clearance in time to feature in midweek but Saturday's friendly would appear to offer the perfect chance to make his Whites debut. | LUFC
