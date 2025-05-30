A big managerial change has been made with a Leeds United battle looming.

Italian giants AC Milan have made a huge change with a Leeds United battle looming.

Leeds will take on Milan this summer in an eagerly-awaited pre-season friendly in Dublin on Saturday, August 9 for the final warm up game ahead of United’s Premier League return.

Milan, though, will be under new management for the fixture having sacked coach Sergio Conceicao after just six months in charge.

Former title-winning boss Massimiliano Allegri has quickly been appointed as his replacement.

Milan announced the departure of Conceicao and the arrival of Allegri the following day.

A statement released by the Italian giants read: “AC Milan is pleased to announce that Massimiliano Allegri has been appointed as the Head Coach of the Men's First Team.

“Born in Livorno on 11 August 1967, Massimiliano Allegri played in Serie A for Pisa, Pescara, Cagliari, Perugia, and Napoli before beginning his coaching career in 2002.

“He managed Aglianese, SPAL, Grosseto, and Sassuolo before making his Serie A coaching debut with Cagliari in 2008.

“In 2010, he joined AC Milan, winning the Club's 18th Scudetto in his first season, followed by the Italian Super Cup in 2011.

“From 2014 to 2019, and again from 2021 to 2024, he was in charge of Juventus, leading them to 5 Serie A titles, 5 Coppa Italia trophies, and 2 Italian Super Cups.

“The Club extends a warm welcome and best wishes to Massimiliano and his staff.”

A statement released on Thursday read: “AC Milan and Sérgio Conceição will not continue their journey together next season.

“The Club would like to thank Sérgio and his staff for their commitment, professionalism and dedication shown during their time leading the First Team over the past few months.

“The AC Milan family parts with the coach who won the 50th trophy in the Club's history, wishing him the best for the future.”